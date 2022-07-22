San Diego Comic-Con 2022: House Of The Dragon Den, MCU Phase 4 Booth Key Day 1 Takeaways

The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 event kicked on a grand preview last night with spectacular events laid out that interest moviegoers and TV fans at the exhibit. Starting with Dungeons & Dragons experience zones to The Rings of Power immersive arena, this year's Comic-Con guarantees promising takeaways that are sure to leave fans spellbound.

The major attractions came after attendees at Game of Thrones arena got to interact with Westeros villagers and the world of House Targaryen at the House of the Dragon activation den. The SDCC 2022 is officially underway with attendees from all across thronging immersive stadia, grabbing exciting giveaways and purchasing SDCC exclusive posters to kick off various activities at the event.

San Diego Comic-Con Day 1 highlights

For the unversed, SDCC Day 1 is popularly known as preview night where attendees get time to grab their tickets and stroll around and learn about the exciting panels scheduled for the next four days. Those who could not attend and are quite thrilled to know more about Comic Con can simply read below as to what kind of events took place on the first day.

Marvel Studios

The first stop at Comic-Con has to be the Marvel booth where the fun part began after hosts Langston Belton, Angélique Roché, and Justin Warner rocked the Marvel Live! Stage. On top of the Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Cosplay Photo-Op and a handful of marvellous interviews, Marvel was also pleased to announce the cast of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, the arrival of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan on Disney+, and so much more.

Various pictures on social media project Captain America sixth scale collectable figure by sideshow and hot toys on display at San Diego Comic-Con.

Captain America Sixth Scale Collectible Figure by Sideshow and Hot Toys on display at San Diego Comic Con #samwilson #sdcc #anthonymackie #captainamerica4 pic.twitter.com/ADCSwdcbFT — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier News (@falconsoldierTV) July 21, 2022

The second most exciting part of the fest was Inkbox coming up with a 12-piece tattoo collection celebrating the release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder. Through a tattoo roulette at the Marvel booth, Inkbox is offering 12 custom tattoos exclusive to Comic-Con.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Tavern Experience

After the smashing success of Stranger Things 4, the references to Dungeons and Dragons have been garnering a humungous fanbase. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is hoping to be the centre of attention with its Tavern Experience zone. A first look at the film's ensemble cast is being showcased as a video banner ad. The promo shows Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Michele Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant Sophia Lillis among others appearing in their get-up.

A look inside the 'DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES' Tavern Experience at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/HrQmqFPevG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2022

Star Wars booth

The avid fans and followers of the Star Wars franchise can catch a glimpse of some of the spinoffs from a Galaxy Far, Far away. The costumes worn by Boba Fett, Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Mon Mothma, Cassian Andor, and B2EMO from Andor were among the ones displayed for viewers.

House of the Dragon Den Experience zone

After the strong fan base created by HBO’s show Game of Thrones, the castle of House Targaryen was one of the major highlights for the fans to explore t Comic Con. Strolling through the booth, the fans can meet villagers of King. A guide also helps attendees understand the periodic setting and takes them on a journey, like explaining what happens inside the Dragons den where the eggs are kept.

Be sure to interact with members of City Watch for House Targaryen and the local villagers at #HouseoftheDragon #SDCC pic.twitter.com/vtGDyXtPPx — FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) July 21, 2022

IMAGE: Twitter/Fansided_Ent/PhasezeroCB