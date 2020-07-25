Sandra Bullock Quiz: Can You Guess ‘The Proposal’ Actor’s Movies With Just Plot Cues?

Sandra Bullock has the versatility to thrill you in Gravity, keep you laughing in The Heat or Ocean’s Eight, make you fall in love with her in Love Potion No. 9, or do all three in Miss Congeniality. The actor has received a lot of praise for her performances and also developed a household name in the industry. On the occasion of Sandra Bullock's birthday, here is a quiz based on the plot of her movies.

1. An editor-in-chief of a New York-based book publishing company decides to marry her assistant to stop her deport. However, the duo’s drama turns into reality in the end as they fall in love with each other.

Two Weeks Notice

The Proposal

Hope Floats

The Lake House

2. An accomplished lawyer quits her job after getting annoyed with her man-child boss, only to fall in love with him.

The Proposal

All about Steve

Two Weeks Notice

Miss Congeniality

3. A lonely doctor, who once occupied an unusual lakeside house, begins exchanging love letters with its former resident, a frustrated architect. They must try to unravel the mystery behind their extraordinary romance before it's too late.

Hope Floats

The Lake House

Birdbox

All about Steve

4. A hopelessly romantic Chicago Transit Authority token collector is mistaken for the fiancée of a coma patient.

The Proposal

The Heat

While You Were Sleeping

The Lake House

5. Convinced that a CCN cameraman is her true love, an eccentric crossword puzzler trails him as he travels all over the country, hoping to convince him that they belong together.

While You Were Sleeping

28-days

All About Steve

Practical Magic

6. A soon-to-be-married man who is "blurb" writer responsible for writing the short introductions on the sleeves of hardcover books, encounters an exciting stranger after his plane suffers an accident on takeoff.

Hope Floats

Forces of Nature

28-days

All About Steve

7. A housewife gets to know about her husband’s affair with her best friend. As the woman and daughter live in their hometown, she encounters with a young charming man who her daughter disapproves.

The Proposal

Murder by Numbers

Hope Floats

Love Potion #9

8. A bitter love story that began in World War I between a writer and a nurse. The duo meets in the end however just to fall apart again.

A Fool and His Money

Two If by Sea

Hope Floats

In Love and War

Also Read| 'Too Hot to Handle' to 'Love Is Blind': Identify the cast & ace this reality show quiz

9. Two scientists who are hopeless with the opposite sex experiment with a substance that makes them irresistible to anyone who hears them speak.

The Proposal

Murder by Numbers

Hope Floats

Love Potion #9

10. The story of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who became an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family.

The Blind Side

Two Weeks Notice

Hope Floats

The Proposal

Also Read| If you knew 'Nihari' was desi before Adnan Sami's tweet, take this food quiz & prove it

Sandra Bullock quiz -answers

The Proposal

Two Weeks Notice

The Lake House

Also Read| Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck & others who starred opposite Sandra Bullock in rom-coms

While You Were Sleeping

All About Steve

Forces of Nature

Hope Floats

In Love and War

Love Potion #9

The Blind Side

Also Read| Sandra Bullock's 'Bird Box' sequel in development, author of the book confirms news

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.