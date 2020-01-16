Saoirse Ronan's Best Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Saoirse Ronan recently bagged her Academy Award nomination for her role in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. She has been active on-screen for a long time and is one of the popular faces in the business. Ronan started her career with the 2003 drama series The Clinic. She is a recipient of the Golden Globe Award for her role in Lady Bird. In addition to these, Saoirse Ronan has been a part of various films like Atonement, The Lovely Bones and Brooklyn.

ALSO READ | Little Women Starring Meryl Streep & Saoirse Ronan In The Oscar Race?

Best performances of Saoirse Ronan

1. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Saoirse Ronan played the role of a pastry chef in the 2014 comedy-drama. The film was set in the 1930s in a war-torn European country Zubrowka. Ronan was joined by an ensemble cast consisting of Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, and several other for the film. The film opened to positive responses from all corners of the industry and even bagged several awards.

ALSO READ | Gerwig Talks ‘Little Women’ For Academy’s Women Initiative

2. Atonement (2007)

This Joe Wright-directed 2007 period war-drama follows the story of a crime and its consequences over six decades. Ronan earned her first Academy Award nomination for her role in the film. The film was a huge commercial success and even garnered praise from film critics. The entire crew was lauded for the power-packed storyline and cast performances.

ALSO READ | ‘Little Women’ Trailer: Emma Watson-Saoirse Ronan-Meryl Streep Starrer Offers A Fresh Take On The Classic Tale, Twitter Can't Keep Calm

3. Loving Vincent (2017)

Loving Vincent, directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, follows the life story of the renowned painter, Vincent van Gogh. It was the first animated film to feature oil-paintings in each of its 65,000 frames. Ronan played the role of Marguerite Gachet who is the daughter of the man who gets in contact with Van Gogh. The film even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

ALSO READ | Emma Watson Is Enjoying Every Bit Of Filming 'Little Women', Here's Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.