Saoirse Ronan Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Free-spirited "Lady Bird" Of Hollywood?

Saoirse Ronan's birthday is right around the corner. The actor, since her debut with I Could Never Be Your Woman, has gone on to star in mass entertainers as well as independent productions such as the likes of The Grand Budapest Hotel, Little Women, Noah and Mary Queen of Scots, amongst others. In order to celebrate the life, career, and one-of-a-kind filmography of Saoirse Ronan thus far, a quiz based on Saoirse Ronan's movies, her personal life, and various other Saoirse Ronan's facts has been curated. One can take the Saoirse Ronan quiz below and find out how well does one know the actor and her body of work.

Saoirse Ronan's birthday quiz:

1) What is Saoirse Ronan's Zodiac Sign?

a) Aries

b) Libra

c) Pisces

d) Gemini

2) What is Saoirse Ronan's net worth estimated to be?

a) No official information regarding Saoirse Ronan's fortune is available on the internet

b) US $15-20 Million

c) US $ 10-15 Million

d) US $5-10 Million

3) One of Saoirse Ronan's movies sees her play an Irish woman from a conservative family who longs for a freer life. Which movie is that?

a) Lovely Bones

b) Brooklyn

c) Atonement

d) Hanna

4) How many films have Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig worked on together up until now?

a) 2

b) 3

c) 1

d) 4

5) Which one from the following list of films sees Saoirse Ronan as an exceptionally skilled assassin who travels across Europe for a mission

a) Atonement

b) The Host

c) Hanna

d) Ammonite

6) Which one from the following list of movies is based on the life of Vincent Van Gogh sees Saoirse Ronan play an important character?

a) Loving Vincent

b) Van Gogh: Painted With Words

c) Vincent And Theo

d) Lust For Life

7) How many awards have Saoirse Ronan won for her performance in Lady Bird thus far?

a) 3

b) 4

c) 0

d) 2

8) Which one from the following list of March sisters can Saoirse Ronan be seen playing in Greta Gerwig's version of Little Women?

a) Amy March

b) Meg March

c) Jo March

d) She plays a younger version of Meryl Streep's character, Aunt March, in the film

9) How many films have Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chamalet worked on thus far?

a) 2

b) 4

c) 0

d) 3

10) At what age did Saoirse Ronan receive her first-ever Academy Award nomination?

a) 13

b) 19

c) 18

d) 17

11) What is the meaning of Saoirse Ronan's first name?

a) Phoenix

b) Sun

c) Freedom

d) None of the above

12) Saoirse Ronan once auditioned for a Harry Potter movie. What was the name of the character she had once given a screen test for?

a) Hermione Granger

b) Luna Lovegood

c) Lavender Brown

d) Katie Bell

13) Which part of New York was Saoirse Ronan born in?

a) The Bronx

b) Westchester

c) Orange County

d) Queens

14) How old was Saoirse Ronan when she was employed as an actor for the first time ever?

a) 12

b) 13

c) 9

d) 14

15) Which one from the following list of Saoirse Ronan films sees the actor share screen space with French screen legend, Lea Seydoux?

a) The French Dispatch

b) Lady Bird

c) Atonement

d) The Host

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-b, 4-a, 5-c, 6-a, 7-b, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-c, 12-b, 13-a, 14-c, 15-a

(Disclaimer: The aforementioned details regarding Saoirse Ronan's net worth has been sourced from various sites online. This portal does not guarantee the accuracy of the same.)