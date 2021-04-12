Saoirse Ronan Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Free-spirited "Lady Bird" Of Hollywood?

Quick links:
A still from Little Woman
Saoirse Ronan's birthday is right around the corner. The actor, since her debut with I Could Never Be Your Woman, has gone on to star in mass entertainers as well as independent productions such as the likes of The Grand Budapest Hotel, Little Women, Noah and Mary Queen of Scots, amongst others. In order to celebrate the life, career, and one-of-a-kind filmography of Saoirse Ronan thus far, a quiz based on Saoirse Ronan's movies, her personal life, and various other Saoirse Ronan's facts has been curated. One can take the Saoirse Ronan quiz below and find out how well does one know the actor and her body of work.
a) Aries
b) Libra
c) Pisces
d) Gemini
a) No official information regarding Saoirse Ronan's fortune is available on the internet
b) US $15-20 Million
c) US $ 10-15 Million
d) US $5-10 Million
a) Lovely Bones
b) Brooklyn
c) Atonement
d) Hanna
a) 2
b) 3
c) 1
d) 4
a) Atonement
b) The Host
c) Hanna
d) Ammonite
a) Loving Vincent
b) Van Gogh: Painted With Words
c) Vincent And Theo
d) Lust For Life
a) 3
b) 4
c) 0
d) 2
a) Amy March
b) Meg March
c) Jo March
d) She plays a younger version of Meryl Streep's character, Aunt March, in the film
a) 2
b) 4
c) 0
d) 3
a) 13
b) 19
c) 18
d) 17
a) Phoenix
b) Sun
c) Freedom
d) None of the above
a) Hermione Granger
b) Luna Lovegood
c) Lavender Brown
d) Katie Bell
a) The Bronx
b) Westchester
c) Orange County
d) Queens
a) 12
b) 13
c) 9
d) 14
a) The French Dispatch
b) Lady Bird
c) Atonement
d) The Host
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.