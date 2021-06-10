SATC Reboot In The Works; Cast Members To Reprise Their Roles In 'And Just Like That...'

Popular show Sex and the City, which also spawned two movies, is coming to the screens again. The Sex and the City reboot will be called And Just Like That... and it will show the characters dealing with their love, life and friendships in their 50s. The previous setting showed the characters in their 30s as they navigated through the ups and downs in their lives. The show is picked up by HBO and will air on the same OTT platform.

SATC Reboot to see favourite characters back on screen

Sex and the City Reboot will see three of the four main leads reprising their roles in the show. Kim Cattrall aka Samantha Jones will not be seen in the show. Kim Cattrall had mentioned her differences with the cast and hence she will not be a part of the Sex and the City reboot. In one of her interviews with People magazine, Sarah Jessica Parker did confirm that Samantha will be not be seen in the new instalment. Actor Cynthia Nixon took to Twitter to announce the SATC reboot.

In May 2021, it was revealed that Chris Noth will be reprising his role as Mr Big in the show. John Corbett will be back as Aidan Shaw. Now, according to the show's Instagram handle, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler have joined the cast of the Sarah Jessica Parker starrer show. Mario Cantone will be seen as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg will reprise his role as Steve Brady, Willie Garson will return as Stanford Blatch and lastly, Evan Handler will be seen as Harry Goldenblatt. A new cast member, Sarah Ramirez, will also join And Just Like That... Her character's name is Che Diaz.

Sex and the City reboot will feature only 10 episodes, with a duration of 30 minutes each. The production for the show will begin in New York. The original series was created by Darren Starr based on the book of the same name written by Candace Bushnell.

(Image: And Just Like That Show's Instagram)

