Savannah Guthrie As 'Jeopardy' Host Gets Mixed Reaction; Gets Called "engaging", "robotic"

Savannah Guthrie, one of the prominent American journalists, recently appeared as the guest host on the popular TV game show, Jeopardy. As the latest episode of Jeopardy recently went on-air, netizens dropped in reactions to Savannah Guthrie's hosting on the show. Many fans loved how ‘outstanding’ she was as the Jeopardy host this week while others criticised her for repeating a specific sentence during the entire episode.

Netizens’ reaction to Savannah Guthrie as Jeopardy host

.@SavannahGuthrie is so excited to guest host Jeopardy! she could pinch herself! pic.twitter.com/0qPAMUjupW — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 15, 2021

As Savannah Guthrie arrived on the stage of Jeopardy, she revealed how excited she was to be on the iconic stage guest hosting the show and added how much she loved the show. As the episode went online on Monday, June 14, 2021, fans of the show began posting reviews of her hosting style. Many fans stated that she did a nice job guest hosting the show while others said that they were pleasantly surprised with how her interaction with the contestants was natural and genuine. Some fans also suggested that the makers of the show keep Savannah Guthrie as the permanent host while others praised her on how she hosted fabulously and managed to ease right in. Many complimented her by calling her hosting skills "outstanding, "engaging" and "quick".

There were numerous netizens who didn’t like Savannah Guthrie as Jeopardy host and openly criticised her on Twitter. Many of them stated how ‘unprofessional’ she was and even added that she was smiling too much during the entire episode. Some of the fans also compared her with the other guest hosts of Jeopardy and stated that they were far better than Savannah Guthrie. Netizens even pointed out that Savannah Guthrie kept on repeating “you got it” after every correct answer, which was quite "annoying" for them. Some of them shared that she wasn’t a great fit for the show and that she was too robotic with a lack of enthusiasm and a fun personality. Some others even dropped in sad face emojis to depict how they weren’t happy at all after watching Savannah Guthrie's hosting on Jeopardy. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Savannah Guthrie as Jeopardy host.

She is outstanding — Henceforth Known as Grogu 🏝 (@chris_ellis) June 15, 2021

Nice job, Savannah. — Byleth james dylan #LetsgoMets (@BylethJamesDM) June 15, 2021

Too many "You got it" after correct responses — cindyo (@cindyo_banion) June 15, 2021

So unprofessional. — MommaDozer (@Mama_Dozer) June 15, 2021

Um, sorry,…but no. Mayim Bialik or Bill Whitaker or Ken Jennings or the producer are tops in my book. — Max (@1Maxthecat) June 15, 2021

Quick and engaging out of the gate knows the game — James Moore (@thedubmaniac) June 15, 2021

Not a great fit. Too robotic for my taste and she doesn't feel natural and fun. She seems bored with a lack of enthusiasm and fun personality. Is it 2 full weeks? 😕 — Vicki Anne (@V_forvicki) June 15, 2021

I was pleasantly surprised. Very natural and her interactions with and interest in the contestants seemed genuine. — KarelS (@swyphte) June 15, 2021

