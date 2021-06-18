Last Updated:

Scarlett Johansson Calls Out Depiction Of Black Widow In 'Iron Man 2'; Marvel Fans React

Scarlett Johansson in a recent interview revealed that she believes her character was "sexualized." Marvel fans praise the actor for being honest.

Scarlett Johansson is known for her portrayal of agent Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The character, which has always been a talking point among the fans is now finally getting a standalone film, Black Widow. Ahead of its release in July, the actor has now come out and expressed her displeasure in her character being “sexualized” in the past.

Scarlett Johansson calls out depiction of Black Widow in Iron Man

After spending 11 years as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Scarlett Johansson has finally called out on the depiction of her character in Iron Man 2. Johansson in a recent interview revealed that she believes her character Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow was “sexualized.” The actor said that she was first introduced to the MCU in the wrong way.

Speaking to the Collider, she said “Obviously, 10 years have passed, and things have happened and I have a much different, more evolved understanding of myself…. I’m more accepting of myself, I think. All of that is related to that move away from the kind of hyper-sexualization of this character and, I mean, you look back at Iron Man 2 and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualised, you know? Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever – like a piece of a**, really.”

Marvel fans have responded to Johansson’s comments, praising her for opening up about her views and the character’s portrayal. While most fans agreed in unison with her words, a few comic book fans also tried to defend the portrayal by saying it is part of the comic character. Here are some fan reactions to the statement:

A bit about Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff will return to the big screen in July with the film Black Widow. The highly anticipated Marvel film is directed by Cate Shortland. The film which was delayed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic will become the first Marvel movie to release in a year. It will also be the first film in Marvel Phase Four, which includes a new set of movies and series. Black Widow is set to release on July 9, arriving in theatres and on Disney+ Hotstar at the same time.

