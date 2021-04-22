Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Her 'intentional Intimate Wedding' With Colin Jost

American star Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about her planning for the ‘very intimate’ October wedding with Colin Jost amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reported ANI. According to the outlet, in an interview, the actor admitted that her wedding during the coronavirus pandemic was ‘a delicate time’ in terms to even plan to marry Colin. She opened up about the challenges while pulling off her wedding.

Scarlett Johansson: "I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional"

She said, “I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional. We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things”. The Avengers star shared that they followed all the COVID-19 guidelines for the wedding ceremony and further added that it was their duty to ‘ensure everybody was comfortable and safe by following all the COVID protocols’.

Even with the COVID precautions, Scarlett stated that she found it ‘worth celebrating the special moment with their close ones’. She said, “Some people we hadn’t been able to really see so much over this past year. So that was really special, we felt really fortunate that we were able to do it”.

The couple hosted the intimate wedding at Scarlett’s home in Palisades, New York. They only planned the wedding for several weeks in the presence of their close friends and family members. To make their day more special, they had let ‘Meat on Wheels’ which is a non-profit organisation, announce Scarlett Johansson's wedding on social media. They also requested their fans to donate to the non-profit to make a difference for the vulnerable older adults during the pandemic.

The wedding marks the actor's third marriage, while Scarlett Johansson's husband's first. They got engaged in the month of May last year. The Black Widow star was earlier married to Romain Dauriac for four years from 2014 to 2017. The duo is parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy. Scarlett’s first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds. The duo got married in the year 2008 and parted ways in the year 2011. Meanwhile, on the work front, upcoming Scarlett Johansson's movies are The Jungle Book 2 and Sing 2.