Scarlett Johansson To Star In Kristin Scott Thomas' Feature Directorial Debut

Scarlett Johansson has boarded the cast of "My Mother's Wedding", which marks the feature directorial debut of "The English Patient" star Kristin Scott Thomas.

Scarlett Johansson

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson has boarded the cast of "My Mother's Wedding", which marks the feature directorial debut of "The English Patient" star Kristin Scott Thomas.

According to Deadline, "The Lost City of Z" star Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham of "Little Joe" fame and Freida Pinto ("Slumdog Millionaire") will also star in the movie.

Details about the film's plot are under wraps, but it is known that Thomas wrote the script with John Micklethwait.

Back in 2017, it was reported that Thomas, also known for series such as "Fleabag" and "Slow Horses", was making her feature directorial debut with "The Sea Change", based on Elizabeth Jane Howard's novel of the same name.

This is not that project, nor did it materialise into one.

Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales are attached as producers on "My Mother's Wedding".

The production on the film is underway. 

