Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Crashes Her Interview On RuPaul's Drag Race; WATCH

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson made a special surprise appearance on the RuPaul's Drag Race show on the 2nd April episode. The five members had the opportunity to ask Scarlett questions relating to her acting and how to get into a character to help prepare them for their acting challenge. While Scarlett chatted away with the queens, a special guest decided to make an appearance in the video call.

Scarlett Johansson's husband steals the spotlight

Scarlett Johansson on RuPaul's Drag Race was a huge surprise for the queens who were delighted to chat with one of the most sought-after actresses of Hollywood. The queens had a challenge for the week which was inspired by the movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids released in 1989. The actress gave the contestants some tips and tricks for acting after gushing about finally being on the show. The official Twitter handle of Rupaul's drag Race posted the video and captioned the post writing 'Fully gagged' by Jost Collin making a guest appearance.

Lastly, the actress asked the contestants if they had any other questions for her relating to the task of acting. Before the contestants could speak, Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost entered the screen and posed a hilarious question to the queens. Asking if the movie will be called 'Size Queens', Jost surprised Scarlett as well as the contestants with his sudden appearance. The video ended with everyone bursting out laughing and Scarlett exclaiming 'oh boy!'.

Netizens' reaction to Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's funny interview moment

Fans could not stop gushing about the duo as the social media was flooded with compliments for the couple for their great chemistry. One fan wrote that Scarlett and Jost are adorable together while another chimed in tweeting 'Jost Colin's adorableness has shot through the roof'. The social media was spammed with laughing emojis for their hilarious interview moment.

Okay, I admit. Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are so adorable together. — Avery Merrick (@averydmerrick) April 3, 2021

His adorableness has just shot through the roof! — Len Moore (@StarlitTexan) April 3, 2021

Scarlett does nothing for me but her hunky hot hubby Colin makes me pulse race!

LOVED seeing CJ on Ru Paul's Drag Race!

Now, to get Gottmik & Candy Muse voted off...yuck.

Rose all DAY! — LauraL (@LauraJLeone) April 4, 2021

About Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

The SNL host Jost Collin and Avengers actress Scarlett Johansson met back in 2006 after which they were spotted on several dates in the year 2017. According to the reports from People magazine, the two made their relationship official in 2017 after they attended a Gala together. The couple tied the knot in October last year.

Promo Pic credit: Jost Colin IG & Still from Black Widow.