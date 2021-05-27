'School Of Rock' Cast: List Of Actors & Their Characters In This Iconic 2003 Comedy Film

The cult comedy film School of Rock had released back in 2003 and is one of the highest-grossing music-themed comedy films of all time. The 2003 film recently made headlines after the School of Rock actor Kevin Clark passed away in a bike accident in Chicago on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Read on to know about his role in the film and the entire star cast of School of Rock, which included actors such as Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White, Miranda Cosgrove and Sarah Silverman in lead roles.

School of Rock cast (lead)

Jack Black as Dewey Finn

The American actor, singer & comedian, Jack Black plays the lead role of Dewey Finn in School of Rock. Jack as Dewey essays the role of a guitarist who gets kicked out of his band and is forced to work as a substitute teacher at a renowned prep school to pay off his rent. Upon witnessing the talent of his beloved students, he decided to form a band of fifth-grade students as they attempt to the "Battle of the Bands" completion.

Joan Cusack as Rosalie Mullins

The Academy Award nominee, Joan Cusack plays the role of Rosalie Mullins, aka Roz, in this Richard Linklater directorial. Joan as Roz essays the role of Horace Green's overworked principal who secretly loves and listens to rock music. After Dewey joins the school as a substitute teacher, Mullins strikes up a friendship with him over their shared love for music.

Mike White as Ned Schneebly

The Amazing Race star Mike White plays the role of Ned Schneebly in this musical comedy film. Mike as Ned essays the role of Dewey's submissive best friend as well as a responsible roommate in School of Rock. Dewey is shown to impersonate Ned and get his position at Horace Green.

Sarah Silverman as Patty Di Marco

Popular American actor, singer & writer, Sarah Silverman plays Patty Di Marco in this blockbuster 2003 film. Sarah as Patty essays the role of Ned's dominating girlfriend in School of Rock. Dewey and Patty are shown to be at loggerheads with each other in this film.

Miranda Cosgrove as Summer Hathaway

The two-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor Miranda Cosgrove plays Summer Hathaway, aka Tinkerbell, in School of Rock. Miranda as Summer essays the role of a class factotum at Horace Green. She is later assigned the task of the band manager by Dewey as he and his students prepare to compete at Battle of the Bands.

School of Rock cast (supporting)

Kevin Clark plays the role of a drummer, Freddy Jones, aka "Spazzy McGee".

Robert Tsai plays the role of a pianist, Lawrence, aka "Mr Cool".

Maryam Hassan plays the role of lead and backing vocalist, Tamika, aka "Turkey Sub".

Brian Falduto plays the role of the band's stylist, Billy, aka "Fancy Pants".

