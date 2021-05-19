'School Of Rock' Fame Caitlin Hale And Angelo Massagli Are Dating In Real Life; Fans React

School of Rock fans has been in for a treat through the last week as the news of two of the actors who played Marta and Frankie on-screen came out. Social media has been flooding with adorable comments from the 2003 movies fans, who are now shipping the two together. Read further and take a look at the pictures and tweets about the couple.

School of Rock characters Marta and Frankie are dating in real life

The news of the two actors, namely Angelo Massagli and Caitlin Hale started doing rounds after the former shared a picture of the two on his Instagram feed. He wrote in his caption, "Ship Shape" and the picture has received over 11k likes. The comments under the post are flooded with love by the fans and followers of the movie. Take a look at some of the comments by fans and followers here.

As soon as the news of the two seeing each other hit the headlines, Twitterati has been raving about it. One of the fans wrote, “Yo! Press pause! The kids who played Frankie and Marta have grown up & dating each other! That's so sweet! Best wishes to them! #SchoolOfRock”; while another wrote, “Just found out Marta & Frankie from #SchoolOfRock have been dating IRL for years and would now give anything to learn that Kip & Ladawnduh from #NapoleonDynamite are secret lovers”.

Take a look at some of the tweets here;

Caitlin Hale played the role of Marta in the movie, who was a member of the band and did the lead and backing vocal. Angelo, on the other hand, played the role of Frankie, who was a part of the security. The movie was directed by Richard Linklater and revolves around the character Dewey Finn who is removed from his own band and disguises himself as a substitute teacher at a prep school. The movie released on October 3, 2003, starred Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White and Sarah Silverman. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing music-themed comedy at the time.

