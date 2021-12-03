'Scream 2022': New Posters Featuring Sidney, Dewey & Gale Holding Ghostface Masks Unveiled

After unveiling the intriguing trailer of the film, the filmmakers of the Scream 2022 have unveiled new posters featuring the lead actors Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette. In the posters, the characters Sidney, Dewey, and Gale can be seen holding Ghostface masks. Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson first made audiences scream with their 1996 meta-horror hit film that featured Drew Barrymore, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox.

Scream 2022 will be the fifth installment of the Scream franchise and will be helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Scream 2022 new posters unveiled

The brand new posters of Scream 2022 hint that one of these characters could be the killer in the new film. However, it would be interesting to know if all the three characters- Sidney, Dewey, and Gale end up becoming the murderer as the film returns to the big screens in a decade. The identity of the killer is still kept under wraps as the makers gear up for the release of the film.

Scream 2022 trailer

The trailer video gives glimpses of the horror adventure, Sidney, Dewey, and Gale take on. The video begins with Tara (Jenna Ortega) texting Amber when she receives a phone call on the landline. As she disconnects the call, she receives a text telling her to attend the call. The moment she takes the call, she hears the voice of the ghost-killer, and the doors of her house begin to unlock. The unknown entity then breaks into her house and presumably kills her. The trailer further depicts the return of the original characters of the film who decide to target the killer together.

Along with the original characters, the film has several additions namely Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Sonia Ammar, and Reggie Conquest. The film will hit the big screens on January 14, 2022.

In August 2020, it was also revealed that the upcoming film in the Scream franchise will not be titled Scream 5 and just simply Scream as it will not be a complete continuity to the past films. This time, there are two directors who will be a part of the series bankrolled by Chad Villella, Paul Neinstein, Vanderbilt, and William Sherak, with Kevin Williamson serving as an executive producer.

Image: Instagram/@screammovies