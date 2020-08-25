Sean Connery's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is Truly 'Untouchable'; Read Details

Actor Sean Connery has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his career and has been a part of nearly 94 blockbuster projects. As Sean Connery celebrates his 90th birthday today, on August 25, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read details.

Sean Connery's net worth

As per a report published in wealthygorilla.com, Sean’s net worth is estimated to be at 350 million USD as of 2020. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes 26,04,33,25,000 (Rs 2,604.33 crores). As per a report published in homesandproperty.co.uk, Sean lived with his wife, Micheline Roquebrune at Villa Le Roc Fleuri (a magnificent French Rivera house) for over 12 years. However, the actor, this year, decided to sell the house for 26.7 million Euros. More so, Sean owns a sprawling estate off the coast of Spain.

As per a report published in jamesedition.com, Sean also owns a home in the Bahamas, a guest house in Florida, a pueblo-style villa in Marbella, an apartment in London, and a townhouse in New York. The actor recently put up his French home in Nice for sale at $34,000,000, which converts to Rs 252.96 crores. Reportedly, Sean owns an Aston Martin DB5 car, which is among the costliest cars in the James Bond collection.

Sean's work

If the reports are to be believed, Connery was the first actor to portray the character James Bond in film, after which he worked in nearly seven Bond films. Later in his career, Sean heaped praises for his performance in the 1987 movie, Untouchables, for which he also earned the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role. Some of the actor's most notable works include Marnie, Murder on the Orient Express, The Man Who Would Be King, The Name of the Rose, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, Dragonheart, The Rock, and Finding Forrester.

People magazine titled Sean as the 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 1989 and the 'Sexiest Man of the Century' in 1999. The actor was also knighted in the 2000 New Year Honours for services to film drama. He last worked in the 2012 movie Sir Billi the Vet.

