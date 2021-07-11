Sean Penn Receives Four-minute-long Standing Ovation For 'Flag Day' Premiere At Cannes

Sean Penn is all set to star in his upcoming directorial Flag Day alongside his daughter Dylan Frances Penn. Unlike Penn's last outing at Cannes, the film received much better reviews from the critics and audience. The film was premiered on Saturday night, July 10, 2021, at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Penn received a four-minute-long standing ovation from the audience.

Sean Penn's Flag Day gets a four-minute standing ovation

Sean Penn has returned with another directorial Flag Day. As per a report by Variety, the film premiered at the 74th Cannes Film Festival and left the audience amazed. The film received a four-minute-long standing ovation. Following that, Sean Penn also praised his daughter Dylan for her acting debut with the film. The film is a family affair for Penn as his son Hopper Jack Penn also had a role in the film. Reportedly, Penn was also about to cry due to the response from the audience.

Despite the standing ovation, a part of the audience did not seem to like the film much. At the 10 pm premiere of the film, a part of the audience was seen dozing off from their seats. They also made their way through the exit and expressed their disappointment with the film.

Details about Flag Day

Flag Day is the story of a real-life con artist and bank robber John Vogel. The film is based on the 2004 memoir of John Vogel's daughter Jennifer Vogel. The film's name Flag Day was also inspired by Vogel's birthdate June 14. Sean Penn has both directed and acted in the film. He is playing the lead role of John Vogel, while his daughter, Dylan, is playing his onscreen daughter, Jennifer. The film will also show how Jennifer, an aspiring journalist, struggles with her relationship with her family. Hopper Jack Penn will portray the role of Jennifer's brother in Flag Day. In some recent interviews, Sean Penn admitted that the film was developed with Dylan in Jeniffer's role. The script of the film was written by Jeff Butterworth. Flag Day is set to release on August 20, 2021, in some limited theatres in the United States.

IMAGE: AP

