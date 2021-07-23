Sean Penn Refuses To Return To 'Gaslit' Set Until All Crew Gets Vaccinated For COVID-19

Hollywood actor, Sean Penn is refusing to return to the shooting film Starz’s Watergate series Gaslit, until his demands are met. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Dead Man Walking actor has allegedly demanded that everyone on the set, which includes all cast and crew, must be fully vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 virus has been a hindrance for many, with country-wide lockdowns and social distancing.

Sean Penn's firm decision

Sean Penn's firm stand on the issue of vaccinating everyone on set, according to the same report, comes from the recent spike in cases as the contagious 'delta variant' of the virus makes its way through California. The number of cases in LA is on a serious rise, the likeliness of which hasn't been seen since winter in the US. Due to the sudden spike in cases, local officials have warned even the fully vaccinated to take all the precautions necessary.

Sean Penn, who is fully vaccinated as of July 2021, recently returned from the Cannes film festival where his film Flag Day had its world premiere. The film is slated to release on August 13, 2021. The actor has offered to help production with free vaccinations for the cast and crew through his NPO, CORE.

According to the same report, Gaslit is already subject to 'Zone A' restrictions where producers have made it mandatory for the cast and crew to get vaccinated. According to COVID-19 safety protocols in Hollywood, sets are divided up into different "zones." Zone A, refers to the zone which is typically the area on set where cast and crew have to work in close proximity, most times without mask mandates.

More about 'Gaslit' Series

According to THR, Gaslit will be a modern take on the Watergate scandal that rocked the USA in the 70s and led to the fall of a President. The series will allegedly tell untold stories of the forgotten characters in the scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon.

Sean Penn will play the role of a lawyer and convicted criminal John N. Mitchell in the series, along with Julia Roberts who will star as Martha Mitchell. The cast also includes Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, Betty Gilpin, and Dan Stevens. The series will be directed by Matt Ross who will also serve as the executive producer.

IMAGE - AP

