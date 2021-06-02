Sebastian Stan Celebrates Girlfriend Alejandra Onieva's Birthday In A Unique Way, Read On!

Actor Sebastian Stan has found an innovative way to wish his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva on her 29th birthday. Sebastian took to Instagram to share a three-minute video of himself missing Alejandra during the COVID-19 lockdown. Sebastian even wrote a heartfelt message for Alejandra in the caption of the post.

Sebastian Stan wishes girlfriend Alejandra in an innovative way

Sebastian Stan took to Instagram to celebrate the 29th birthday of his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva on social media. In the video, Sebastian recreated romantic activities such as enjoying piña coladas on a beach together by only household items and a picture of Alejandra on his phone. He then suits up and presents a bouquet of red roses to Alejandra’s photo as it was placed behind a book as if Alejandra herself is reading a book. In the end, the virtual socially-distanced date ended with Stan staring at a full moon on his TV as he puts his arm around the image of Alejandra on his phone. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday @ale_onieva!! Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness…you became the light I’m so grateful #2020 #loveinthetimeofcovid #quarantinenights.” Take a look at Sebastian’s post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sebastian’s post. Several users praised Sebastian’s efforts while many others wrote hilarious comments on his post. One of the users even highlighted that both Alejandra and Tom Holland are born on the same day while one of the users wrote that this is the cutest thing they have seen today. Check out some of the comments below.

Alejandra Onieva and Sebastian Stan made their relationship official on social media on December 7, 2020. Alejandra shared a post with Sebastian and wrote, “Walking on a dream,” in her caption. In the photo, shadows of both Sebastian and Alejandra can be seen together on a road. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front, Sebastian Stan will play the role of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee on the upcoming show of Hulu called Pam & Tommy. The series will be an eight-episodic one produced by Seth Rogen revolved around the scandal in which Tommy Lee stole the sex tape of Pamela Anderson from a safe in 1995. The show will also feature Lily James, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay in crucial roles. Sebastian recently shared the first look of his character from the show. Have a look.

IMAGE: SEBASTIAN STAN / ALEJANDRA ONIEVA'S INSTAGRAM

