Sebastian Stan Looks Back At Filming 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Amid COVID-19

While talking about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier during a conversation with renowned comedian and television host Seth Meyers, the actor who plays one of its titular characters, Sebastian Stan, has spoken about what it was like to film the series in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In addition to the same, the American-Romanian actor has also shared his thoughts on his long-time MCU co-actor, Anthony Mackie. It so happened that during the taping of the most recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Sebastian Stan spoke about how the knowledge of the spread of a virus such as COVID-19 caused panic in his mind, causing him to wash every little surface during the initial months of the pandemic.

While talking about the experience of filming The Falcon And The Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie in the midst of the pandemic, the Endings, Beginnings star joked that that, 'It's very difficult with Anthony because he's a close talker so you know, the aspect of social distance for him is a difficult thing,'. On the topic of the initial panic, he said that, "I went full-on, like. The Aviator Dicaprio OCD. I was taking my clothes off in my hallway and running them to the washing machine, and then, washing every little thing, you know, in the sink.'' Speaking about the quarantine period, Stan, in the video above, can be heard recalling a "very weird" time that involved a senior citizen lady playing songs by Frank Sinatra on full volume almost every evening.

Sebastian Stan on Anthony Mackie

While Sebastian Stan did say that he and Anthony Mackie are the best of friends and the latter is a worse hypochondriac than he, Stan joked that Mackie, 42, is "like a disease that you're just going to have to live with.' Both Mackie and Stan made their debut with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Up until the end of Avengers: Endgame, the two were majorly seen as parts of Steve Rogers' story. The MCU Disney+ Spinoff show that is front-lined by them, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, intends on telling their side of the story and how the events of Avengers: Endgame have impacted them all.

One titular character, such as Stan, can be seen reeling from his time as the Winter Soldier, an assassin who is responsible for several high-profile killings that have happened in the MCU. The premier episode of The Falcon And The Winter soldier, titled New World Order, revealed that due to his deeds as the infamous brainwashed assassin, he is on an amendment spree. But, making amends to one person, in particular, an ageing Asian man who lost his son under mysterious circumstances and Stan's Bucky Barnes has just befriended, will be especially difficult for him. A new episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier debuts every Friday on 1.30 pm IST on Disney+, Disney+Hotstar, and/or Hulu, depending on one's geographic location.

About 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier':

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was supposed to be one of the very first MCU Disney+ spinoff shows to be released by the makers, but the production of the same had to be put on halt due to the still on-going coronavirus pandemic. As a result on the same, the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer WandaVision officially became the first show that inaugurated MCU's Phase 4. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which made its streaming debut on March 19th, stars the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The premier episode of the same, titled New World Order, is available for streaming.