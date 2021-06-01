Sebastian Stan Poses In An Apron As Tommy Lee From Upcoming Series 'Pam & Tommy'; See Pic

Sebastian Stan recently took to Instagram to share a new picture related to his upcoming Hulu’s limited series Pam & Tommy. In Pam & Tommy, Stan will be playing the role of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and he shared a picture of himself posing in his character. In the picture, he was seen shirtless, only wearing an apron.

Sebastian Stan shares a shirtless photo in Tommy Lee's avatar

Taking to Instagram, Sebastian shared a picture in which he was posing as the Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee wearing only a pair of sneakers, shorts, and an apron that read, “Kiss da Cook.” He posed with a smirk and held a paper glass in one of his hands. He simply captioned his post by writing, “#Sunday.” Fans and friends loaded his post with comments such as, “Sebastian Stan man you're looking good.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

About Sebastian Stan's upcoming show

Pam & Tommy is an upcoming biographical drama television miniseries directed by Craig Gillespie. The show will star Lily James alongside Stan in the lead. The miniseries will follow the story of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson’s marriage following the release of their unauthorized infamous sex tape that was recording during their honeymoon privately. Stan and James have made headlines for their transformations as real-life characters. The show will also star Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

More about Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan gained wide recognition for his role as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beginning with Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. He has starred in films such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and more. He is known for television shows such as Gossip Girl, Kings, Once Upon a Time, Political Animals and more. Most recently, he received the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 in the category of Best Duo for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which he shared with Anthony Mackie.

