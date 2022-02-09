Secrets Of Playboy Documentary: Where And How To Watch Playboy Mansion Documentary Online

A&E's much-anticipated 10-part docuseries, Secrets of Playboy season 1 recently premiered online and created a massive buzz among the audience. Directed by Alexandra Dean, Secrets of Playboy depicts the hidden truths behind men's lifestyle while the show describes it as how it “delves into the complex world Hugh Hefner created and examines its far-reaching consequences on our culture’s view of power and sexuality.” The documentary was released on 24 January 2022 while the other details about the docuseries are mentioned ahead.

Where to watch the Secrets of Playboy

The docuseries can be enjoyed on the A&E website and app along with aetv.com and those who do not have the access to the channel can watch it through A&E live stream with an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (Blue), DIRECTV Stream, or Philo. Sling TV and Philo TV also offers a 7-day free trial and after that, the users will only have to pay $25 a month if they chose to continue.

While most of the popular series and films are streaming on Hulu and Netflix, there are no such announcements of Secrets of Playboy documentary featuring on the platforms.

Secrets of Playboy cast

The popular star cast of the documentary includes Holly Madison, Sondra Theodore, Johnny Keatth, Bridget Marquardt, Rachel Deutsch, among others.

Secrets of Playboy Episodes List

1. The Playboy Legacy

2. The Girl Next Door

3. The Bunnies & the Cleanup Crew

4. The Price of Loyalty

5. The Circus

6. The Corporate Game

7. The Big Playboy Lie

8. Predators' Ball

9. The Shadow Mansions

10. Predator Number One

Who owns Playboy mansion now?

As the documentary revolves around the Playboy empire founded by Hugh Hefner, the fans have been wondering who owns the playboy mansion nbow. According to Cinemaholic, Daren Metropoulos, the son of billionaire investor C. Dean Metropoulos and a principal in the investment firm Metropoulos & Co., owns the mansion. He bought it for $100 million in August 2016.

Image: Secrets of Playboy Official Poster