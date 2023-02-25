Selena Gomez Back On TikTok Hours After Announcing Break From Social Media

Selena Gomez recently took a break from social media. Hours after announcing her decision, she reactivated her TikTok account. However, the singer hasn't posted anything yet.

A fan pointed out that the Rare singer reactivated her TikTok account at 9:30 P.M EST on Thursday. As per the current status, Selena's account remains activate but she hasn't posted any new content.

Selena Gomez announces her decision to take a break from social media

Selena Gomez recently announced her decision to take a break from social media by posting a photo on Instagram where she could be seen sipping juice. She captioned the post, "I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social)."

She also went live on TikTok before deactivating it and said, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world, and I just couldn't be happier. And I'm good. I love the way I am. I don't care, I'm big, I'm not—I don't care. I love who I am."

She added, "And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just... I'm just gonna just take a break from everything."

The reason behind Gomez leaving social media remains unknown. However, fans of the People You Know singer speculated that she took this decision after Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner took indirect digs at her and made fun of her eyebrows.

'I only have TikTok on my phone'

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez shared that the only social media app she has on her phone is TikTok. Citing the reason, she said that she found the app a 'little less hostile.'