Selena Gomez Becomes Most Followed Woman On Instagram, Surpasses Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez has become the most followed female celebrity on Instagram. She has left behind make-up mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner to clinch the top spot. However, the most followed celebrity on Instagram still remains Portugese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the Instagram accounts of Selena and Kylie appear to have the same follower count, looking at the source codes, it becomes evident that the Come & Get It singer's follower count is over 416 million. On the other hand, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's Instagram followers seem to be over to 408 million.

After surpassing Kylie to become the most-followed female Instagram celebrity, Selena Gomez has been trending on Twitter. Fans appreciated Selena for clinching the top spot.

Recently, Selena also shared her views on social media and said how it could be a toxic place. She also revealed that the only app she has on her phone is TikTok.

Selena Gomez on social media trolling

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she opened up about the online hate she faced post her breakup. She shared that people used to write "specific" and "mean" paragraphs on her social media posts. She said, "People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety. I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

She revealed that the only social media app she has on her phone is TikTok as it is "less hostile." Selena stated that she has a filter system that helps her team to put together a few encouraging comments.

On the professional front, Selena is all set to appear in season 3 of Only Murders In The Building. Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep will be joining the leading cast of the singer, Steve Martin and Martin Short in the new episodes.

Selena Gomez's relationship status became a topic of discussion recently when she was spotted with The Chainsmokers star Andrew Taggart. It is not confirmed whether they are dating.