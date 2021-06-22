Selena Gomez Calls Her Past Relationships 'cursed'; Says 'never Felt Equal'

Pop singer Selena Gomez has been active during the pandemic with her English and Spanish language musical releases. The fans of the singers, Selenators as they are called have witnessed her transformation from her teenage days at Disney to her current pop star status. The 28-year-old singer surprised the fans with her third studio album Rare in 2020 and in 2021 she released the EP Revelacion which is the singer's first predominantly Spanish music album. The word "rare" forms an indispensable part of her life, let's find out why.

Selena Gomez on the meaning of "rare" in her life

Selena Gomez, in her interview with Vogue Australia, opened up about her past relationships and why she finds them to be "cursed". When asked about her brand Rare Beauty and the meaning of the word "rare" in her life, Selena said that it serves as a constant reminder for her on how she wants to live her life. The word "rare" is the title of her third studio album, her cosmetic brand and it is also tattooed on her neck.

Speaking about her experiences in her past relationships, she called them "cursed". She said that she was too young when she was exposed to certain things and that she never felt equal in any of them. Selena mentioned that she needed to find a word for herself because "I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal". When she was preparing for her album Rare, that is when inspiration struck her. She mentioned realizing that "rare" is what she wanted to feel about herself. Her writing process also was more of the sentiment that she needs to think that way about herself. Selena further mentioned that her family and her close friends embody the meaning of the word "rare" for her.

A look at Selena Gomez's relationships

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were dating for about 10 months before breaking up in 2017. Soon after, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were in a relationship before they called it quits in 2019. Her song Lose You to Love Me is said to be the song about her and Justin's breakup. In one of her interviews, she mentioned that she is also focusing more on her mental health and that she was happy about the success of her single.

(Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.