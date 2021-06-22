Selena Gomez Reveals The Nickname She Got On The Sets Of 'Only Murders In The Building'

Selena Gomez began her career in Hollywood with acting roles in children's TV shows like Barney and Friends. She established herself as a popular teenage actor with her role as the quirky Alex Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. After the show wrapped up, Selene focused completely on singing. With shows like 13 Reasons Why, she donned the producer's hat. Now, Selena is making a comeback in the acting scene with the upcoming series Only Murders in the Building. The series also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The comedy series will premiere on August 31, 2021, on Hulu.

Selena Gomez reveals her experience of working with Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez will be sharing the screen space with not one but two veteran actors of Hollywood, namely Steve Martin and Martin Short. Steve Martin is well-known for his comedy roles in films like Pink Panther and Father of the Bride. Martin Short and Steve Martin have worked together in Father of the Bride and its sequels. Martin Short voiced the character, Stefano, in Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Selena Gomez shared her work experience with the two legendary actors. Speaking of working with them, she called herself "a sponge" that is soaking all their expertise in. She also revealed the nickname that was bestowed upon her on set. She is fondly called "Bubbala". She recalled being in awe of their expertise and expressed a desire to be "where they are". She said that she loves when people challenge her and that Steve Martin and Martin Short both taught her things she never knew before.

Selena Gomez on being the producer of the show

When asked what does being a producer mean for Selena, she answered that she gets to "have a say". She finds it exciting to see what is working for the show and what is not, more so because she is not sure what will happen when she grows up. She also expressed her hope to write something some day. Selena said that by producing she is dipping her toe in the water, but she enjoys her work the most when she is on the set as an actor. She said that she feels "multiples things" with her projects but acting is her most favourite part.

(Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram)