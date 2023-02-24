Selena Gomez Takes Break From Social Media After Becoming Most Followed Woman On Instagram

Selena Gomez recently became the most followed female celebrity on Instagram after surpassing Kylie Jenner. Now, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer has decided to take a break from social media. Apart from Instagram, she also disabled her TikTok account.

Selena posted a photo on Instagram where she could be seen sipping juice. She wore a black dress and looked beautiful. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social)."

Check out the post below:

Before disabling her account, the singer came live on her TikTok and announced her decision to go on a break from the world of social media. She said, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world, and I just couldn't be happier. And I'm good. I love the way I am. I don't care, I'm big, I'm not—I don't care. I love who I am."

She added, "And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just... I'm just gonna just take a break from everything."

Take a look at the video.

Selena Gomez announces she’s taking a break from social media:



“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30, I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/LxWbSpxThj — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 23, 2023

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans took to Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Instagram comments sections and blamed them for the People You Know singer's decision to leave social media temporarily. For the unversed, Selena's decision to take a break from social media came soon after Kylie and Hailey indirectly made fun of the Calm Down singer's eyebrows.

Selena Gomez opens up on social media trolling

Selena Gomez recently appeared on the cover page of Vanity Fair's 2023 Hollywood addition. While giving an interview to the magazine, she revealed how she dealt with online hate after her breakup. She shared that she handed over her Instagram account to her assistant as it was getting "toxic."

She said, "People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety. I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

Selena Gomez on using only TikTok

In the same interview, Selena Gomez revealed that the only social media app she has on her phone is TikTok. When asked about the reason, the singer said that she found the app "a little less hostile."

On the work front, Selena is all set to appear in Season 3 of Only Murders In The Building.