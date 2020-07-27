Selena Gomez’s 'Rare Beauty' To Raise $100 Million In 10 Years For Mental Health Services

Selena Gomez’s new beauty brand Rare Beauty has taken up the task 'to raise an ambitious $100 million over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health resources.' The singer has dedicatedly talked about mental health awareness on public platforms before and now has vowed to help more in the sector that she mentions has low funds. Take a look at the post by Selena's brand and also learn about how they plan to raise the money.

Rare Beauty's post

Selena Gomez recently launched her own beauty brand called Rare Beauty and her brand plans to raise $100 million over 10 years to help people access mental health resources more. The singer has already been very vocal about her own mental health issues and also led many ventures to educate people on the topic. She also produced a show aimed at increasing people's knowledge of mental health with Netflix called 13 Reasons Why

How do they plan to raise the money?

The brand announced that 1% of their sales will go to the Rare Impact fund and they will also try to raise these funds with the help of donations. Here's what they further wrote - Starting with our very first sale, 1% of annual Rare Beauty sales will go directly to the Rare Impact Fund. But that's not all. We're committed to raising funds with numerous philanthropic partners to reach our goal. The Rare Impact Fund will help support the local, national, and global organizations that have a direct impact on the well-being of this amazing community. Together, we are better, and because we know we can’t do this alone, we’ve established the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council comprised of leading mental health experts and professionals with lived experience to help steer our impact efforts. To learn more about our resources and support, and to meet the members of our Mental Health Council, head to our IG stories!

Fans were excited about this initiative by the brand. Many people commented on the post that they were very happy about this. Take a look at the comments on the post:

