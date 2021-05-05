'Selena: The Series' Season 3: Everything You Need To Know About A Potential Third Season

Netflix's biographical drama series, Selena: The Series is a story about the iconic Mexican - American performer Selena Quintanilla’s rise to fame as she and her family make sacrifices in order to achieve their lifelong dreams. The first season of the series which came out in 2020 documented the singer's childhood in Texas and the release of her first Spanish album Ven Conmingo. The second part of the series released on Tuesday, May 4 on Netflix and will recount her journey from debuting her first English language album, her marriage with Chris Perez in 1992 to and her toxic relationship with Yolanda Saldivar, who ultimately shot and killed her on March 31, 1995. Now since the first two parts are out there have been speculations if there will be a potential Selena: The Series season 3.

Is there a Selena: The Series season 3 update?

Initially pitched to be a limited series, Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla according to Deadline told that with the show, the viewers will finally get to know the full history of Selena, her family, and the impact that she has had on all of our lives. While Netflix has not yet announced if they will renew Selena: The Series for a third season, the show's creator Moises Zamora hasn’t confirmed if the series will end after its second installment. Moisés Zamora was worried that executives wouldn’t see the value in a show about Selena beyond three or four episodes, so he had mapped out the story with a tight 20-episode arc. Now since 18 episodes of the show are out, he said that now it is up to Netflix to decide on how many more episodes they are keen to air about the songstress.

About Selena: The Series season 3 release date

Part 1 and 2 of the series came out with a gap of 5 months but that may be because Netflix had already given a green light for two seasons of Selena from the start. Now since Netflix has not yet renewed the series for a third season, if Selena: The Series season 3 happens it will take at least a year for the series to shoot and finish production. So a potential Season 3 can come out in spring 2022.

About Selena: The Series cast

Selena: The Series stars Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla, Gabriel Chavarria as A.B. Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as Abraham, Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette, Seidy López as Marcella, Jesse Posey as Selena’s husband Chris Pérez, Julio Macias as Pete Astudillo and Natasha Perez as Yolanda Saldivar.

IMAGE: SELENA NETFLIX INSTAGRAM