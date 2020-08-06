Ahead Of Selling Sunset Season 3, Here's A Look At Where The Cast Was Left In Season 2

Selling Sunset season 3 is due to release on August 7, 2020. This is an American television reality show that streams on Netflix. The series' first season aired on March 21, 2019, with eight episodes, followed by the second season's premiere on May 22, 2020, also with eight episodes. Selling Sunset on Netflix explores the residential properties in Los Angeles bartered by the Oppenheim Group's real estate brokerage firm. It follows the group of agents as they steer their personal and professional lives. Here's a recap of last season, take a look at where all the cast was left in season 2.

Also Read | Why did Justin Hartley and 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause file for divorce?

Recap of Selling Sunset Season 2

The last season ended with Mary Fitzgerald's bachelorette party. Post the party, there is a bit of a divide between the women of the office as Mary does not invite some of the girls' gang members to her second bachelorette party. During Heather Young's open house Christine Quinn, former best friend of Mary gets into a heated argument with Mary and says she was acting like an idiot.

To which Mary says she only repeated what Christine had told her, but Christine says it sounded like she was judging her. During the argument, Chrishell Hartley and Amanza try to smooth things over and insist it was a casual last-minute get-together, but things get heated. They rush to take Mary's side, while Heather Young and Devina Potratz are more inclined to see Christine's point of view.

Also Read | Daisy Coleman, assault survivor in Netflix film 'Audrie & Daisy', dies by suicide at 23

Mary further goes to Jason and complains about not wanting to deal with any more fights with her girls and they hug each other for a long time. This all happens while two random agents look on as the grown women argue about being invited to a party. Towards the end, on Mary's wedding day, she schedules a client showing at the Doheny house. At Mary and Romain's wedding, everyone plays well. Romain's family is flown in from France. It's a beautiful ceremony, Mary sweetly recites her vows in French, and everyone tears up. However, there are still some rumblings here and there and the issue is far from being resolved.

Also Read | 'Umbrella Academy' 2 quiz: Take this quiz if you're a fan with an eye for details

Seeling Sunset Season 3 Trailer

Also Read | Can you see Anushka Sharma as Vanya in 'The Umbrella Academy's' Hindi version?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.