Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Sergio Calderon Dies At 77

Actor Sergio Calderon, known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, has passed away at the age of 77. According to Deadline, he died on Wednesday morning. Calderon spent his final moments surrounded by his family and friends at a private hospital in Los Angeles. The cause of his death has been attributed to "natural causes." It is a significant loss for the entertainment industry, and his contributions to film will be remembered.

More about Sergio Calderon's work life

Sergio Calderon, who dedicated six decades to his acting career, is renowned for his notable performances in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Men in Black, and The Ruins. In Pirates of the Caribbean, he portrayed the character of Captain Eduardo Villanueva, one of the Pirate Lords representing the Adriatic Sea. During the filming, Calderon shared a series of captivating photos from the set. Among these were pictures with lead actor Johnny Depp and Keith Richards, who portrayed the character of the Pirate Lord of Madagascar and Johnny's father in the movie. The behind-the-scenes glimpses provided a glimpse into the camaraderie and memorable moments shared by the cast during the production.Captioning one of the photos,he wrote, "If someone tries to take your gun, it better be someone like #KeithRichards a true #Legend!" Take a look at the photo below.

In MIB, the late actor portayed Jose. He was last seen in the final season of FX series Better Things in 2022. He droped a photo from the shoot. Sharing the photo on Twitter, he wrote, "25yrs one of the greatest movies I worked in was released: MIB. Thanks to Barry Sonnenfeld 4 this wonderful opportunity & to Rick Baker 4 his work on Mikey’s Head! It's thanks to his extraordinary talent that MIB beat Boogie Nights at the MTV Movie Awards for Best HeadonAStick." Aside from them, he has acted in several films including Little Frockers, The Missing, Old Gringo, Le Chevre, The Children of Sanchez and The Revengers among others. As per ANI, Sergio is survived by his wife Karen Dakin, children Patrick Calderon Dakin and Johanna Calderon Dakin, and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano and Victoria.