Sex And The City Actor Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Women

In a shocking revelation, two women alleged that they were raped by the Sex and the City actor Chris Noth, BBC reported citing the Hollywood Reporter. According to the media reports, the duo who contacted the American digital and print magazine urged to publish the story with some anonymous names. The first one asked the Hollywood Reporter to publish her name as 'Zoe' while the other requested to be identified as 'Lily'. According to the statement of Zoe, she was allegedly raped by Noth some 17 years ago in Los Angeles, while Lily reminded the year as 2015 and the location somewhere in a New York-based apartment.

Meanwhile, the magazine claimed both the women did not know each other and contacted the publication in August and September respectively when Noth was busy promoting his next comedy-drama television series, 'And Just Like That...' According to Zoe, the Sex and the City actor allegedly raped her at an apartment in West Hollywood in 2004. Zoe claimed she was just 22 when the actor did the shocking act with her. Zoe said she did not share the horrific incident with anyone except her boss and a rape treatment centre.

Besides Zoe's sensational accusations, Lily said she was raped in his Greenwich Village apartment in New York City in 2015. According to Lily, she was 25-year-old at the time of the alleged assault. Lily claimed she has text messages as a prove. Meanwhile, while investigating women's accusations, the Hollywood Reporter claimed they found the details matching the ordeal narrated by the duo. "By the way, I have to ask did you enjoy our night last week. I thought it was a lot of fun but I wasn't quite sure how you felt," BBC quoted the chats between Lily and the actor. Lily replied: Hmm…I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. Not to go into specifics over text message, but I did feel slightly used…"

Actor question the timing of the sexual assault allegations

When BBC contacted the actor for his reaction over the alleged sexual allegations, Noth, at first, categorically refuted the charges and later added it was "consensual". "The indictments against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically incorrect. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual, BBC quoted the statement released by The Hollywood Reporter and Rolling Stone. "It's tough not to challenge the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are appearing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," added the statement.

Image: CHRIS NOTH'S INSTAGRAM