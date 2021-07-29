Shakira May Face Trial In An Alleged Tax Fraud Case As Judge Cites Incriminating Evidence

Colombian musician Shakira may have to face trial for an alleged fraud case, after a Spanish judge investigating the matter recommended that there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state. Investigating Judge Marco Juberías wrote that his three-year probe made him conclude that there existed “sufficient evidence of criminality” for the case to go to a trial judge, AP reported. The decision can be appealed.

The case goes back to 2019 when the prosecutors charged the Colombian pop musician in December that year with not paying 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014 when she was based in Spain for most of the time, despite having an official residence in Panama. Shakira had refrained from any such allegations and wrongdoings when she testified in June 2019.

Her public relations firm had then mentioned that the singer immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by the Tax Office. "Shakira has always, including in the period between 2011 and 2014, met her tax obligations in every country she has worked in.". Adding that "as soon as she was informed of the amount that according to Spain’s Tax Office she should pay... Shakira paid that amount in its entirety.”, their 2019 statement mentioned.

If the matter further goes to trial, Shakira faces a possible fine and even possible jail time if found guilty of tax evasion. However, the Judge holds the authority of waiving prison time for first-time offenders if they are sentenced to less than two years behind bars.

In earlier claims, the singer has maintained that until 2015 her fiscal residence was in the Bahamas, and as such, she should not have had to pay Spanish income tax – known as IRPF. A report submitted by her defence attorneys, claims that during the three years in question her presence in Spain was “sporadic". The hypothesis was, however, refuted by a Tax Agency investigator who said that evidence of invasion was present even before the judge overseeing the pre-trial stage of the case.

The prosecutor mentioned that Shakira evaded $16.4 million in taxes by concealing her wealth via a network of companies based in tax havens. The Tax Agency claims that to all intents and purposes she was living in Barcelona. No evidence of her stay in Bahama for even a single day since 2012 has been established.

