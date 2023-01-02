Shakira Talks About 'betrayal' In Cryptic New Year Post After Split From Gerard Pique

Shakira, on New Year, penned a cryptic message on social media, taking an apparent dig at her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique. The singer, in her message, spoke about healing after betrayal.

Her note read, "Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has surgeon's hands. Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust others. When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference."

She added, "The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love. Shak."

Shakira, who met Gerard in 2010, separated in 2022. The couple, who stayed in a relationship for 12-years, share two kids - Milan and Sasha.

Shakira met Gerard Pique at the FIFA World Cup 2010 in South Africa and fell in love. Pique, 35, won the Spanish national football team in 2010, a tournament also made famous by Shakira's 'Waka Waka' - a global superhit.

It is reported that Pique cheated on the 45-year-old singer, however, the reason behind their breakup hasn't been revealed by the couple.