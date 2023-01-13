Shakira's New Song Says 'You Traded Ferrari For Twingo'; Fans Ask If It's A Dig At Pique

'Hips Don't Lie' singer Shakira recently released her new song, in which, she seemingly took a dig at her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend.

In the song, Shakira could be heard singing the following lyrics in Spanish: "No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement. I don't even know what happened to you.”

She then seems to compare herself with her ex’s new girlfriend with these lyrics: “You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart. I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Later in the song, she sings, "I've outgrown you and that's why you're with a girl just like you."

She then says she won't get back with her ex even if he begs her to. "I won't get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me." At the end, Shakira emphasizes "pique" in the Spanish word "salpique" - which look like a clear nod at her ex.

Fans can’t help but wonder if Shakira’s latest track ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’ with Argentine DJ Bizarrap is about her ex, 35-year-old former soccer player Gerard Pique.

Check out her post below:

Shakira and Pique, who have two kids together - broke up last year after an 11-year relationship. The 45-year-old singer met the Pique while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)'. Now her former partner is reportedly dating 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.