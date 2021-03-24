Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero & Maddie Phillips Join 'The Boys' Spinoff Series

The Boys has become one of the most popular series with just two seasons on Amazon Prime Video. Following its success, the makers are now developing a spinoff series showing young superheroes. As per reports, The Boys spinoff has got three actors added to its cast in pivotal roles.

Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero and Maddie Phillips join The Boys spinoff

Deadline has revealed that Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Teenage Bounty Hunter actor Maddie Phillips will be a part of Amazon’s The Boys spinoff series. It is nearing a formal green light from the studio after that production is expected to begin. All three will portray young superheroes on the show, having them in lead roles.

They join Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair, who were added to the series cast a couple of weeks ago. The former will be playing one of the young superheroes, Emma. Broadway was the first actor to join the show.

The Boys spinoff is said to take place in the same universe. It is set in America’s only college, exclusively for young adult superheroes, which is run by Vought International. The untitled series is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their sexual, physical, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It is a part college show, part Hunger Games, with all heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

The show is penned by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, who will also serve as the showrunner under his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The potential spinoff hails from the names behind the original series; Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. The Boys developer/executive producer Eric Kripke and fellow The Boys EPs, Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson also act as executive producers. Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz serve as co-executive producers.

