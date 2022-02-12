'Shang-Chi' Fame Simu Liu To Star In 'Barbie'; Will Join Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling

Simu Liu attained worldwide popularity with the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. After a character based on a superhero, he is all set to star in a film based on another character who has been famous over the years.

The actor reportedly will star in the film based on the iconic doll Barbie. He is all set to join the other well-known names like Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the film.

Shang-Chi fame Simu Liu to star in Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie

Simu Liu, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, is all set to star in the film Barbie. The negotiations for the collaboration are currently underway.

It is not yet clear on what role he was being signed for.

A few weeks ago, Simu was being tipped to star in the sequel of Doctor Strange. However, he had denied the news in an interview with GQ. He had stated that he would have said it out 'loudly' that he was indeed a part of the film.

Apart from Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, Simu is also known for his work in the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience.

Barbie film to star Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie

Not many other details are available about the film. The only information available was that Robbie was playing the titular character. Ryan Gosling will be enacting the role of the doll Ken.

The initial report about the film had come out in October.

The movie was being directed by Greta Gerwig. The filmmaker has penned the screenplay along with her partner Noah Baumbach. Gerwig is known for her work as an actress, before taking up the directorial reins. She has directed films like Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women. Both the film were nominated for the Best Picture at the Oscars.

Her partner Noah Baumbach too directed and written numerous films like Margot at the Wedding, Greenberg, Frances Ha, While We're Young, Mistress America, and The Meyerowitz Stories. He had won Oscar nomination for his writing on films like The Squid and the Whale and Marriage Story.