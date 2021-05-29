Sharon Stone Says She Only Made A 'little Bit Of Money' For Her Role In 'Basic Instinct'

Sharon Stone, one of the talented American artists recently discussed her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice and revealed how her popular film, Basic Instinct got her a little money while his co-star made $14 Million out of it. She even revealed some shocking incidents of her past when she went to Cannes and mentioned how her belongings were stolen.

Sharon Stone REVEALS she didn’t get paid for Basic Instinct

According to the reports by CBC Radio, Sharon Stone recently talked about her memoir and shared lesser-known facts about her life. She stated how she did not get paid for her role in the movie, Basic Instinct which was a box office success and revealed how she did not make enough money to even be able to afford a dress to go to the Oscars next year. She then mentioned how, on the other hand, her co-actor from the movie, Michael Douglas made $14 Million out of the film. Sharon Stone then stated how she felt that she was in this ‘weird limbo’ where she was suddenly famous but did not have any money.

She also added her experience of going to Cannes and stated how she found out that her clothes and belongings had been stolen from her hotel room. She then mentioned how this incident created a buzz in the hotel with hundreds of people going berserk. Like her movie, Basic Instinct created a controversy during the time of its release, she stated how she was terrified playing such a controversial role. She even added how she was terrified to work with a star, Michael Douglas and stated how she prepared for her role by watching movies of serial killers.

Basic Instinct cast

Apart from Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas in the lead, the other Basic Instinct cast included George Dzundza as Detective Gus Moran, Leilani Sarelle as Roxanne Hardy, Chelcie Ross as Captain Talcott, Jeanne Tripplehorn as Dr Beth Garner, Denis Arndt as Lieutenant Phillip Walker, Daniel von Bargen as Lieutenant Marty Nielsen, James Rebhorn as Dr McElwaine, and several others.

Sharon Stone movies

Some of the most popular of Sharon Stone’s movies include Casino, Last Dance, The Mighty, The Muse, Catwoman, Basic Instinct 2, Intersection, Sliver, Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold and many more.

IMAGE: SHARON STONE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.