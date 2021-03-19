Sharon Stone's Net Worth Will Leave Fans Of The 'Basic Instinct' Star Shocked

Emmy award winner Sharon Stone is popularly known for her performances in films like Action Jackson, Basic Instincts, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Casino. The actor was last seen in Sarah Paulson's Ratched. Here, we discuss Sharon Stone's net worth, her current projects and future ventures.

Sharon Stone's Net worth, Biography, Movies

Sharon Stone's recently turned 63 years old on March 10. She was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania and later moved to Paris. Before that in New York, she was pursuing her modelling career. However, she decided to quit her modelling career and pursue acting instead. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sharon Stone's net worth is $60 Million as of today. Sharon Stone's income is said to be $28,219.18 per day.

She made her screen debut with Woody Allen's Stardust Memories in 1980. She worked in several movies which had brief roles and she did not even get credits for some. Sharon Stone's Basic Instinct bought her international recognition and she won several awards for the same. It was an erotic thriller where she played the role of Catherine Tramell. Sharon Stone's Basic Instinct garnered her several nominations namely the Bravo Otto for Best Actress, Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Best Actress, Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama. She won the MTV Movie Awards for Best Female Performance and Most Desirable Female.

Sharon Stone's movies such as The Specialist, Casino, The Mighty, Bobby and many more garnered her a huge fan following over the years. The actor was last seen in a biographical comedy-drama titled The Laundromat. The film was directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film starred some known names like Meryl Streep, Jeffrey Wright, David Schwimmer, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Matthias Schoenaerts and James Cromwell along with Sharon. Sharon was also seen in Netflix Original series Ratched playing Lenore Osgood. She will next be seen in What About Love portraying Linda Tarlton. The film is currently in the post-production phase. She will also be seen in films like Here Today and Beauty.

Disclaimer: The above Sharon Stone's net worth and Sharon Stone's income is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of Sharon Stone's net worth figure.