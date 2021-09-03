Shawn Mendes Appreciates Camila Cabello's Performance In 'Cinderella', Says 'I'm So Proud'

After the release of Camila Cabello’s romantic musical film, Cinderella, the actor’s beau Shawn Mendes recently penned a heartfelt note for her on social media. He even posted a cute picture of the duo together and stated how proud he was of her performance in her debut movie. All their fans were left in awe of their love and poured in heart emojis for them. Even Cabello reacted to Shawn Mendes' social media post with a cute response.

Shawn Mendes appreciation post for girlfriend Camila Cabello

Mendes recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a cute picture of himself with his beau Camila in which he can be seen giving a peck on her cheek. On the other hand, Cabello can be seen wearing a cool white crop top with a yellow skirt full of flair. In the caption, the singer first congratulated Cabello for her performance in her debut movie, Cinderella and further stated how proud he was of her. He further complimented her for her and exclaimed that he had never seen anybody work as hard as she did to show up every day and be truly professional, kind and authentic. Stating further, he wrote, “I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message 🤍 te amo mi vida” (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to Mendes' Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Many fans were left in awe of their cute chemistry and mentioned how adorable they looked together. A fan also referred to them as ‘Cinderella with her prince Charming they are adorable’ while some others added cute messages for them in Spanish. Even Cabello reacted to Mendes' Instagram post and wrote "Te amo mi amor", which means ‘I love you my love’ in Engish. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to his Instagram post.



Cinderella - A fairy tale by Charles Perraul

Written and directed by Kay Cannon, the movie is based on the fairy tale by Charles Perrault along with an original idea by the movie producer, Cordon. The release of the film was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been released today on 3 September, and fans are enjoying watching it on Amazon Prime Video. Some of the popular cast members of the movie include Idina Menzel as Vivian, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Billy Porter as the Fab G, a genderless fairy godparent, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Maddie Baillio, and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters and many more.

IMAGE: AP