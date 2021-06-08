'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' Maker Responds To Fans' Queries: "Scope Is Definitely Bigger"

The much-anticipated sequel of the 2019 movie Shazam, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently underway. While much about the highly-anticipated sequel remains a secret, as the shoot of the movie continues, director David F. Sandberg has been bestowing fans with a bit of information about the movie. Recently David conducted a question and answer session on his Instagram and answered a few questions of the fans about the movie. Amongst those questions was one about the scope of the movie and, according to Sandberg, fans can expect Shazam! Fury of the Gods to have a broader scope than the first film.

David F. Sandberg teases border scope for the upcoming sequel

One fan asked a question that whether the scope of the upcoming sequel would be bigger than the 2019 movie or will it be relatively self-contained. To which the director responded by saying that the scope of the movie will definitely be bigger than the 2019 movie. David wrote, "Scope is definitely bigger than the first movie".

The first movie saw the origin story for Billy Batson/Shazam. Additionally, the first film saw Billy's foster siblings becoming superheroes as well. Recently y David F. Sandberg shared a sneak peek of the new suit of Shazam in the upcoming movie and shared the teaser.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast

Zachary Levi will be reprising his role as Shazam and the rest of the Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast includes Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu. In the movie, teenager Billy Batson played by Asher Angel mutates into the superhero Shazam to fight the daughters of Atlas. Zegler, Mirren, and Liu will be playing the role of daughters of Atlas. The movie is scheduled to release in 2023.

Zachary Levi announces that the Shazam sequel is underway

Zachary Levi who plays the title role of Shazam took to his Instagram and announced that the shoot of the upcoming Shazam sequel had begun. In his caption, the actor penned down a lengthy note and thanked the makers of the movie for giving him chance to act in the movie. A part of Levi's caption read "Shazam: Fury of the Gods is officially underway! So grateful to @wbpictures @newlinecinema @dccomics et al for seeing the 16-year-old inside me and believing he could be their Big Red Cheese. Actual 16 years old me would be shitting himself if he knew what his future was gonna hold. I legit sit around and just feel overcome with gratitude when I allow myself to look back thru my life and see all the countless blessings."

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAZAM

