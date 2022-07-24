Warner Bros are once again all set to take fans on a thrilling ride with Billy Batson's adventurous journey in the forthcoming film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.The highly anticipated trailer of Shazam! Fury of the Gods was recently unveiled at Comic-con 2022, which is currently underway in San Diego. The upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe serves as a sequel to 2019's film Shazam. The trailer sets the tone of the film that is expected to pick up events from the first part of the franchise.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer out

The plot of the film revolves around a teenager who turns into a superhero by saying the word 'Shazam'. Asher Angel enacts the part of the teenage version of the superhero. The trailer opens with adult superhero Billy Batson questioning his ability as a hero and having a tough time continuing with his superhero streak. Moreover, it also saw Levi as the titular hero who locks horns with Helen Mirren’s Hespera, the villainous daughter of the god Atlas. Whereas, Liu is seen as Kalypso who is the evil sister of Hespera.

Overall, with the power of Zeus, the strength of Hercules, the wisdom of Solomon, the speed of Mercury, and the courage of Achilles, Shazam is securely established as the most powerful superhero in the second outing.

Watch the trailer below:

More about Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The upcoming venture is said to be more of a family-friendly superhero franchise and will witness the return of Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as his superhero Shazam. Among the other members of the cast include Jack Dylan Grazer in the role of Frederick Freeman, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, Rachel Zegler, Meagan Good, Adam Brody, Grace Fulton, DJ Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Marta Milans. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is helmed by director David F. Sandberg.

Image: Instagram@shazammovie