Shazam! Star Zachary Levi On DC Changes: 'I'm Not The Boss, I Have No Idea'

Zachary Levi, the lead of DC's 2019 film Shazam! said on Friday that he has no idea what is ultimately going on at DC, but he couldn't have hand-chosen two better people than James Gunn and Peter Safran to guide where DC is going.

There were reports that the newly-appointed co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are planning to make changes in the DC franchise for their upcoming projects.

Later, actor Henry Cavill's announcement of him not returning as Superman made fans furious.

Responding to his fans' questions about changes in the DC Universe, Levi said, " I'm not the boss, I have no idea what the heck is ultimately going on, but I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that... Listen, I loved Walter Hamada. I loved him as a boss, I love him as a human being, and I hope to work with him wherever he goes. But I couldn't have hand-chosen two better people to be the people that are now helping to guide where the DC Universe is going."

Zachary on James Gunn's decisions

Speaking of the many decisions being made by the new co-heads, Levi said, "You have no idea the reasonings behind any of the decisions that are going on. The amount of conjecture and rumor mill and drama and nonsense that keeps getting spun around out there on Instagram and Twitter is laughable. It is unbelievably laughable... So I would just say be patient and give them some space and some time to try and really make something special."

"And I think something that DC deserves to have, and something that [Zack] Snyder tried to do and it just didn’t ultimately materialize, guys."

About Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi played the lead character in DC's 2019 film 'Shazam!' The actor will also be seen in the film's sequel, which is scheduled to release in 2023.