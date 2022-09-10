'She'd Get Mad': Ana De Armas Claims Marilyn Monroe's Spirit Was Present On 'Blonde' Sets

Ana de Armas is all set to bring the controversial life of the late Hollywood diva, Marilyn Monroe, in the upcoming film Blonde. The actor is currently receiving tremendous praise for her unrecognisable look as the 1960s icon. As the forthcoming film recently received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, The Gray Man star got emotional. During her speech, she also revealed how she believed the late Monroe was there on the film's sets and had her way of telling the makers if she did not like a scene.

Ana de Armas' forthcoming film Blonde recently had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Soon after the screening, the actor was left emotional as the Andrew Dominik directorial received a 14-minute-long standing ovation. According to a reports, during the film's premiere, the actor revealed that the person closest to the movie also liked it.

The actor revealed how she believes Monroe was close to the film's team as the Some Like It Hot star was all she could think and dream about. Armas further added how she felt beautiful as she believed Monroe was with her. Ana said, "I truly believe that she was very close to us. She was with us. She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamt about, she was all I could talk about, she was with me and it was beautiful."

Ana de Armas further added Monroe had her own way of telling the film's team if she did not like a scene. The actor revealed the late Hollywood icon would throw things off the wall if she did not like something in the film. She said, "I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn't like something. Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it." The film's director also agreed with Ana and added that he felt the mystical energy on the sets.

More about Blonde

Blonde is based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel and will focus on the career of Marilyn Monroe. Apart from Armas, the film will also feature Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton and Bobby Cannavale. The movie is all set to arrive on Netflix on September 28.