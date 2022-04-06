'Sherlock Holmes' Spinoff Series In Works Featuring Robert Downey Jr: Report

Iron Man fame Robert Downey Jr is all set to return to the world of Sherlock Holmes in two new spinoff series of the mystery crime drama for HBO Max.

As reported by Variety, the actor's production company has already begun developing the Sherlock Holmes TV shows; however, the projects are still at an early stage of creation. If the report is to be believed then the aforementioned shows are based on a new character that will be soon introduced in 'Sherlock Holmes 3'.

Robert Downey Jr developing two Sherlock Holmes spinoff series

Previously, Robert Downey Jr essayed the titular role in the popular 2009 investigative film Sherlock Holmes created by Warner Bros based on Arthur Conan Doyle's popular detective series. Two years later, another movie from the franchise, titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, was released. The movies saw Downey playing the master detective and actor Jude Law as Dr John Watson. Now, the upcoming TV shows are reported to revolve around the events set against the time frame of these films.

It is important to note that detailed information about the cast and plot of the spin-off shows are kept under wraps. Moreover, if Robert Downey Jr will reprise the role of Sherlock Holmes is also unclear. Further information about the same will be made clear once HBO Max or Downey releases an official statement. However, it is speculated that a new character will soon be introduced in the investigative franchise's universe and this new character will play a major role in both the TV shows.

After the release of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Robert Downey Jr stayed focused on his Marvel role of Iron Man. Hence, the production of Sherlock Holmes 3 was halted for an indefinite period. As per reports, the movie did not move past the development stage. Now, when will Sherlock Holmes 3 hit the big screens is something that fans desperately want to know.

However, the makers have neither denied nor confirmed developing Sherlock Holmes 3 along with the newly introduced spinoff shows. In 2020, Downey Jr. first opened up on his plans to create multiple spinoffs out of the third Sherlock Holmes film. He had said, "At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day".

(Image: @robertdowneyjr/Instagram)