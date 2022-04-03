Shia Labeouf Welcomes First Child With Mia Goth, Actors Yet To Make Announcement

Actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had their first child together. However, it is unclear when the baby was born or what the gender of the child is. The news first broke out when LaBeouf and Goth were observed walking in Pasadena, California on Friday. When Goth was spotted with a baby bump back in November 2021, rumours that she was pregnant began to circulate. However, her pregnancy was verified in early February this year after a photo of Goth with a visible baby bulge surfaced while she was out running in Pasadena, California. The couple is yet to officially announce the birth of their child.

LaBeouf and Goth were first seen ten years ago in Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012, since then the couple has been on and off together. In 2014, LaBeouf directed a music video featuring Goth. The couple has been married since their wedding in Las Vegas in 2016. They had a brief breakup in 2018, even filing for divorce, before quickly rekindling their relationship.

However, during their time apart, LaBeouf had a brief relationship with English singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, whom he met during the shooting of his film Honey Boy in 2018. Twigs accused LaBeouf of being abusive and filed a lawsuit against him for sexual violence, assault and infliction of emotional distress. Twigs also alleged in the lawsuit that LaBeouf had threatened to crash the car they were in unless she confessed her love for him. She claims that the actor even choked her in another alleged incident. LaBeouf initially appeared to accept responsibility for his misdeeds but in court, he rejected all of Twigs' charges, claiming that his actions were reasonably necessary for his self-defence and safety, according to Page 6.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin expecting their seventh child

Meanwhile, Hilaria Baldwin and actor Alec Baldwin announced earlier this week that they are expecting their seventh child together. On Tuesday, Hilaria announced her pregnancy on Instagram, posting a video of her family stating that after many ups and downs over the past few years, they have an amazing up and a wonderful surprise and that baby Baldwinito is coming this fall.

