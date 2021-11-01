Sikandar Kher Gains 12 Kgs For Hollywood Debut In Dev Patel's ‘Monkey Man’

Dev Patel has been involved with India, where his ancestors hail from, and the citizens of the country since his acting debut in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. Now, as the actor makes his directorial debut with Monkey Man, numerous Indians are again a part of the team and one of them is Sikandar Kher.

The Woodstock Willa artist seems to be leaving no stone unturned for his Hollywood debut. The actor took some intense efforts to enact a part in Dev Patel's venture. This includes gaining 12 kilos for the part.

Sikandar Kher gains 12 kgs for Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man

Sikandar accepted that he wanted to give it all for the venture, which he termed as the 'biggest opportunity'. He shared that since he liked to get under the skin of the characters he portrayed, he worked very hard to fully live up to the requirement of a bulky physique for the characters. He now says that what he built was a 'gradual process'.

Speaking about his huge transformation, Sikandar said in a statement, ''Monkey Man is the biggest opportunity being thrown at me. It is one step ahead to reach out to a completely new audience. I wanted to give it my all."

"My part in the film requires a bulky figure and I have worked very hard to alter my structure to suit the role. An actor is only as good as his films. That's it", he added.

"Life's thrown this huge opportunity towards me and I am working very hard to stay true to the character. My reel life characters have been very personal for me. I try to look like them, think like them and act like them", Sikandar further stated.

He continued, "It won't be wrong to say I like to get under the skin of every role that comes my way. Obviously, the change is a gradual process but then I feel confident now, confident enough to tell you that my part in Monkey Man is who I am at the moment. "

Among the other Indian stars in the movie is Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala. Apart from producing and directing the movie, Dev Patel is also acting in the movie. The movie is an action thriller and has been acquired by Netflix.

