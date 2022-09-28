Simu Liu Opens Up About His Mental Health Struggles; Says He's 'going Through A Breakup'

While the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is currently gearing up for the release of some of his much-anticipated movies namely Barbie, Arthur the King, One True Loves along with an Untitled Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, he recently opened up about his mental health amid his breakup.

Simu Liu reveals he is learning to prioritise himself

According to Entertainment Tonight, Simu Liu talked about how he was learning to prioritise himself while adding how he was becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. Stating further, he revealed that it recently hit him how burnt he was and reflected on how he experienced moments where he was living his dream but it didn’t feel that she was at a place where he needed to be. He then mentioned that he was going through a breakup and added that he was trying to be okay.

He said, "I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself. I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s OK, I’ll be OK."

While the fans speculate about Simu Liu’s break-up with his alleged girlfriend Jade Bender, the actor is yet to confirm the same. A while ago, the actor left his fans amazed when he arrived at the ESPY awards 2022 with Jade Bender and they were even spotted at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! together in Los Angeles. The duo also sparked dating rumours when they were both snapped in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles while leaving a restaurant after dinner.

Image: Instagram/@simuliu