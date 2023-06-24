Singer Mary Millben Performs Indian National Anthem, Touches PM Modi’s Feet | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in the United States. He met with several significant personalities, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. A White House state dinner was organised in his honour, and several Indian-American figures such as director M. Night Shyamalan and Google CEO Sundar Pichai were in attendance. Now, an African-American singer performed India’s national anthem and later touched the PM's feet for blessings.

3 things you need to know:

PM Modi officially visited the U.S. to strengthen India’s political ties.

A state house dinner in honour of Narendra Modi was organised in the White House.

This is PM Modi’s third invited visit to the U.S. since his election as the Prime Minister of India.

Mary Millben performs the National Anthem

During the Prime Minister’s address to the Indian community at the Ronald Reagen Building in Washington, DC, singer Mary Millben sang the National Anthem. The video of her performance is currently making rounds on social media. After she belted the song, she went on to greet the PM and touched his feet in order to receive his blessings. See the video below.

#WATCH | Award-winning international singer Mary Millben performs the National Anthem of India at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/kBYkrnsu0N — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Millben calls PM Modi ‘wonderful and kind’

During her conversation with ANI, she revealed how her experience was in a meeting with PM Modi. She said that it was an honour for her to be a part of the processions of his visitation. Millben added that the PM is a ‘wonderful and kind man.’ She also called the experience a ‘true honour’ for her to be there after pointing out the passion in the crowd’s voices as they sang the national anthem.

(Mary Millben performing yoga alongside PM Narendra Modi | Image: MaryMillben/Twitter)

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Millben participated in the performance of Yoga with PM Modi at the United Nations headquarters.