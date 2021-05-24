'Sister Act 2' Cast: Take A Look At The Cast Of The 1993 Musical Comedy

The 1993 Bill Duke helmed musical comedy Sister Act 2 is a movie loosely based on the life of Crenshaw High School choir instructor Iris Stevenson. It was bankrolled under the banner of Touchstone Pictures and is a sequel to the popular 1992 film Sister Act. Scroll along to find out about the cast of Sister Act 2.

A look at Sister Act 2 cast

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg played the role of Deloris Van Cartier, who later becomes a music teacher named Sister Mary Clarence. The actor has been a part of the industry for almost 40 years since she debuted in the 1982 film Citizen: I'm Not Losing My Mind, I'm Giving It Away. Whoopi has been the host of multiple Academy Award ceremonies and was also the co-host and moderator of the daytime talk show, The View, which got her a Daytime Emmy Award. The actor is also one of the only sixteen people, to bag all four competitive award which are Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar Award as well as a Tony Award.

Kathy Ann

Kathy plays the role of Sister Mary Patrick in the movie, who is one of the friends of Deloris. The actor is popularly known for her role in the movie alongside her work in the films, Hocus Pocus in 1993, Rat Race in 2001 as well as her role of Olive Massery in the show Veronica’s Closet. She went on to be known nationally after being a part of her feminist play The Kathy and Mo Show, which she wrote herself and performed along with Mo Gaffney.

Bernard Hughes

Hughes plays father Maurice in the 1993 musical. The late actor has been a part of all the three acting mediums which include television, film and theatre. Hughes was mostly seen playing the role of an elder figure and some of his most noted roles were done after his middle age.

Mary Wickes

Wickes plays the role of Deloris’ friend Mary Lazarus in the movie. She was often seen playing the role of a prim and proper, professional lady in the shows and movies that she was part of. The actor was a part of the industry for over 6 decades, till her death in 1995 at the age of 85.

