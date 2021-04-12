'Skyfall' Cast: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench And Others Who Play Pivotal Roles

Skyfall is a part of the James Bond film series released in 2012. The spy film is directed by Sam Mendes and produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The plot of the film revolves around James Bond investigating an attack on the secret agency MI6. The film marks the return of two characters played by Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris. Here's everything you need to know about the Skyfall cast and its characters.

The cast of Skyfall

Daniel Craig as James Bond

The Skyfall cast features Daniel Craig playing the role of James Bond, Agent 007. An attack takes place on the Secret intelligence service MI6. He starts following the mercenary Patrice who steals the details of all the undercover agents. Daniel Craig has played the role of James Bond in all the films of the franchise. He was also seen in films like Logan Lucky, Knives Out and Defiance.

Judi Dench as M

The cast of Skyfall also stars Judi Dench playing the role of secret agent M. M is the head of MI6 and she is the superior of James Bond. In the film, she orders Eve Moneypenny to shoot Patrice, played by Ola Rapace. Judy Dench is also known for her roles in films like Victoria and Abdul, Philomena and Cats.

Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva

One of the major Skyfall characters features Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva. Raoul is an ex MI6 agent who turns into a cyber-terrorist. Javier Bardem was also seen playing roles in films like Eat Pray Love, The Gunman, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Loving Pablo.

Ralph Fiennes as Gareth Mallory

Skyfall characters feature Ralph Fiennes as Gareth Mallory. He is the chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament. He is also a former SAS Lieutenant Colonel and later becomes secret agent M. Ralph Fiennes was previously seen in films like Maid in Manhattan, The Constant Gardener, Clash of the Titans and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny

The cast of Skyfall features Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny. She is an MI6 field agent who makes a comeback with this film. She helps James Bond in pursuing the mercenary Patrice. Naomi Harris has previously portrayed roles in films like Collateral Beauty, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Ninja Assassin and My Last Five Girlfriends.

Promo Image Source: Still from Skyfall