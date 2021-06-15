Actor Sofia Vergara has been married to Joe Manganiello for five years now and they often share photos on social media. Recently, Sofia shared a photo and revealed that they celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date. Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara tied the knot on November 21, 2015.

Sofia Vergara celebrates seventh first date anniversary with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to share photos with Joe Manganiello revealing that they celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date on June 15, 2021. The first photo is a selfie of Joe and Sofia whereas, in the second photo, Sofia can be seen enjoying dinner at a restaurant. In the caption, Sofia wrote, "Feliz first date anniversary @joemanganiello 7 años luv uu (Happy first date anniversary @joemanganiello, 7 years love you)." Take a look at the post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sofia's posts. Several users expressed their love with emojis whereas one of the users wrote, "all the love in the world to you two." Model Heidi Klum and Viki Odintcova also commented on Sofia's post. Check out some of the comments below.

According to a report by Dailymail, Sofia and Joe had their first date in the summer of 2014 and got engaged on the Christmas Day of the same year. They married in Palm Beach, Florida on November 21, 2015. Sofia was previously married to Joe Gonzalez and also has a son named Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

Sofia Vergara's social media presence

Sofia Vergara is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a performance from one of the contestants on America's Got Talent, on which she is one of the judges. Sofia shared the performance of one of the contestants called Jane aka Nightbirdie. The video posted by Sofia Vergara shows the entire clip of Nightbirde’s performance, including the part where the singer introduces herself.

She revealed that she is a cancer survivor and is on her way to pursue a career in singing, which yielded admiration from many who were present. The singer then sang her song titled It’s Okay, which received appreciation from all the judges as well as the audience. In the caption, Sofia wrote, "@_nightbirde that performance was amazing!!, I think I speak for us all when I say you're MORE THAN OK!! What else do you have up your sleeve??#agt." Have a look at her post below.

IMAGE: SOFIA VERGARA'S INSTAGRAM

